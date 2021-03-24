B.J. Thomas Diagnosed With Stage Four Lung Cancer

Jerry Holthouse

GRAMMY, CMA, and Dove award-winning pop, country, and gospel singer B.J. Thomas revealed today that his doctors have diagnosed him as having stage four lung cancer. Thomas is receiving treatment in a local health care facility in Texas, and is hopeful for a complete recovery.

“I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans. I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you. I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you.”

Thomas plans to continue to interact with industry colleagues and fans and remains optimistic about his availability to make public appearances.

