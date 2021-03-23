Station Inn Co-founder JT Gray Passes

Station Inn owner and co-founder JT Gray passed away Saturday at age 75. The Station Inn has been a Bluegrass hot spot in Nashville for decades. Grammys producers picked the Station Inn as one of four venues around the country to spotlight during the telecast and JT was the official presenter for the best country album, which went to Miranda Lambert. “Bluegrass music is like one big happy family,” Gray said in his Grammy appearance. “It’s our happy family, playing happy music and having a happy time.”

Here’s what Station Inn regulars, The Time Jumpers, had to say about JT: “The sudden passing of JT Gray was a shock to the heart of us all. His devotion to traditional music was legend and he made a legend of the funky juke joint in a crummy part of town—Now the glitziest part of Nashville—where people came from all over the world to hear the best musicians play from the heart not for the bucks but for the love of traditional music. Like all of the music community we mourn his passing deeply at the same time celebrating his well-lived life. JT gave The Time Jumpers our first chance to play over twenty years ago, and was our champion for fifteen years. We can never forget his commitment to getting us started and watching us flourish.”

The club attributed the death to pre-existing conditions.