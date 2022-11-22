Thomas Rhett Marks His 20th Number One Song

Thomas Rhett reaches a career milestone, earning his 20th chart-topping hit in less than 10 years with “Half of Me” featuring Riley Green. Off his sixth album WHERE WE STARTED (The Valory Music Co.), the song tops both the Billboard and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts this week making it the longest active consecutive No. one streak on the Country Aircheck chart.

“20 No. Ones in 10 years is mind-blowing,” said Thomas Rhett. “The support since 2012 by radio, songwriters, my team and all the fans has been incredible. This is insane and I’m so grateful for this wild ride! I can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store.”

In 2013, Thomas Rhett scored his first No. One single, “It Goes Like This.” He wrote the track with his father Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, and Jimmy Robbins, standing out as the first No. One song written by a father and son. From there, Thomas Rhett began racking up the hits including the record breaking “Die A Happy Man,” before collaborating on chart toppers like “Craving You” with Maren Morris, “Beer Can’t Fix” with Jon Pardi and “Be A Light” with superstars Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban to raise money for MusicCares. To relive all 20 of Thomas Rhett’s No. One songs over the last decade, click HERE.