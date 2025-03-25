Third Man Records Adds Die Spitz To Their Roster

Nashville based Third Man Records has announced mayhem-inciting Austin, TX-based rock quartet Die Spitz as the latest signings to its roster. The announcement follows the band’s riotous headline performance earlier this month at Third Man Records & CREEM’s blowout “Two-Day Rock ‘N’ Roll Party” unofficial SXSW showcase at Austin’s 13th Floor.

“We are so grateful to Third Man for this opportunity. We’re having a grand ole time recording and can’t wait for yall to hear!” say Die Spitz.

Hailed for their frenzied and electrifying live shows, Die Spitz will celebrate with a wide-ranging world tour that including a stop in Manchester for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. GET TICKETS HERE!

Founded in 2022, Die Spitz – Ava Schrobilgen, Chloe De St. Aubin, Ellie Livingston, and Kate Halter – has become known for their unruly stage presence, bombarding their crowds with a wall of sound which led Austin Monthly to rave, “Youthful moxie has never sounded so good.” Having quickly become a staple of the Austin music scene, the childhood friends-turned-musicians have extended their reach beyond the state of Texas supporting national tours for such like-minded artists as Amyl and the Sniffers, Sleater-Kinney, and OFF!. After self-releasing several singles (including 2024’s “i hate when GIRLS die,” “My Hot Piss,” and “Little Flame”) and 2023’s Teeth EP, Die Spitz is currently hard at work recording their Third Man Records debut LP, due later this year.

