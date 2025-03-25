 


Concert For Love & Acceptance Set For June 2nd

GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization, and country music star Ty Herndon are coming together once again to announce the return of the Concert for Love & Acceptance, celebrating its 10th anniversary on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM. The event returns to Category 10—formerly known as Wildhorse Saloon, where it has hosted unforgettable performances in years past—to kick off the week of CMA Fest.

“Reaching this 10-year milestone is incredibly special,” said Herndon. “The journey we’ve been on, building a space where artists and fans alike feel supported and uplifted, is something I’m so proud of. Returning to Category 10, where so many of our incredible past performances took place, makes this year even more meaningful.”

Founded in 2015, the Concert for Love & Acceptance has become a premier event during the week of CMA Fest dedicated to fostering a more inclusive country music community of fans and artists. Proceeds from the event support Ty Herndon’s Foundation For Love and Acceptance, which has a dual focus on supporting the LGBTQ community alongside support for mental health and addiction and trauma recovery.

The 2025 lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. Previous events have included appearance and performances by Maddie & Tae, Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, Desmond Child, Wendy Moten, Billy Gilman, Shelly Fairchild, Justin Fabus, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Brothers Osborne, Jake Owen, Kristin Chenoweth, Chely Wright, Tanya Tucker, Brett Young, Michael Ray, Mickey Guyton, Chris Daughtry, Lily Rose, and many more.

