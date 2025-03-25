CMA Reveals Country Music Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees

The Country Music Association gathered at the prestigious Rotunda at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum, today, to reveal the 2025 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame – Tony Brown, June Carter Cash and Kenny Chesney.

Brown will be inducted in the Non-Performer category, which is awarded every third year in rotation with the Songwriter and Recording and/or Touring Musician categories. Cash will be inducted into the Veterans Era Artist category and Chesney will be inducted in the Modern Era Artist category.

Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill hosted the press conference to announce the news, which was also streamed live on CMA’s YouTube channel.

“This year’s inductees embody the relentless drive and dedication that defines Country Music,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “Kenny, June and Tony have each left a lasting imprint on the genre, shaping its history with their contributions. From a young age, each of them was immersed in music, and their lifelong commitment has led to this very moment. Their achievements speak to the passion and dedication that have defined their extraordinary careers, and the impact of their work will continue to inspire future generations. There’s something incredibly special about being able to surprise each inductee or their family with this recognition – it’s one of the most rewarding aspects of my job, knowing how deeply their careers have touched the lives of so many, including myself. It is with great pride that we honor these three remarkable individuals and celebrate the lasting legacy they have created within our format.”

“All three of the new inductees have left indelible impacts on the genre and firmly established themselves as unforgettable contributors to Country Music,” says Kyle Young, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Chief Executive Officer. “North Carolina native Tony Brown is a trailblazing record producer and executive who has helped shape the sound of modern Country since the 1980s, supervising many best-selling records while also ushering in outsider talents to the genre. Virginia-born June Carter Cash was a vibrant torchbearer of her family’s enduring Country Music legacy who forged her own distinctive path during her more than 60-year career as a beloved singer, comedienne and songwriter. And Kenny Chesney, from Tennessee, has maintained one of the biggest hitmaking careers in Country Music since 2000, with more than 50 Top 10 hits, 16 Platinum albums, and is a regular top touring act who continues to delight audiences. Fittingly, they will now forever be enshrined in the Country Music Hall of Fame with their illustrious peers who shaped our art form.”

“When you’re producing No.1 records, you feel like you know what you’re doing,” says Brown. “But being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame — especially for someone as idealistic as me —makes it feel like you’ve truly made an impact. And that has always been my goal.”

“June Carter Cash represents the whole cloth of Country Music, it’s breadth and heritage,” says the Cash family. “And June’s place in Country Music is undeniable. From the 1940s, across the decades and into the current century, her voice has been heard across the country and throughout much of the world, both with Mother Maybelle Carter, sisters Helen and Anita, and on her own, as well as with her duet partners, including her beloved Johnny Cash, with whom she told stories and inspired musicians both past, present, and future. She was a loving wife and mother, an actress, singer, songwriter, comedienne and a truly gifted performer whose persona was never exactly what was expected but was always and totally June. She profoundly respected, and was respected for, her craft, and that endures to this day. We, the Carter and Cash families, are most grateful and proud that the County Music Association has given June this well-deserved honor for her undeniable contribution to the fabric of Country Music and American culture.”

“You don’t dare dream of being in the Country Music Hall of Fame, alongside legends including George Jones, Willie Nelson, Alabama, even Dean Dillon,” says Chesney. “I’ve been lucky enough to get to call them my friends, and that was plenty. But hearing the news I’d been voted into the Hall, I can honestly say beyond my wildest dreams, it’s an honor that defies words. I am humbled, grateful, honored…as much for all the songwriters, musicians, artists and people who’ve helped me build my career; they have truly inspired me every single day.”

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!