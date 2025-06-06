Things to Bring to Bonnaroo: Your Ultimate Packing List

Bonnaroo is almost upon us – if it’s your first time, congratulations, you’re in for an unforgettable weekend of music, community, positivity and pure Tennessee magic. But if you want to make the most of your Bonnaroo experience (and survive the heat, the dust, and the dance marathons), packing smart is essential. Between the four of us on the “Roo Crew” we’ve been to 65 Bonnaroos and we may be partial but we think it’s the best festival in the country.

Here’s your Bonnaroo must-bring list, curated by the Roo Crew.

Festival Essentials

Sunscreen – You will burn if you don’t. Bring a high-SPF and reapply often.

Sunglasses – Protect those eyes. Cheap ones are fine—just don’t lose them in the pit.

Cool hat – Keeps your head shaded and your style on point.

Bandanna – Great for sun, dust, and dipping in cold water to cool down.

Clothes & Comfort

Light-colored T-shirts – You’ll sweat through everything, so bring extras.

Comfy clothes – Think breathable, loose, and functional.

Shoes & socks – Don’t make the rookie mistake of bringing only flip-flops. You’ll be walking miles. Bring sturdy sneakers and extra socks.

Towel – For showers, swimming, or a quick wipe-down in the tent.

Pillow & sheet – Make your tent sleepable. A little comfort goes a long way.

Camp Necessities

Tent – This is your home for four days—bring one that can handle sun and weather.

Phone charger + charging block – And make sure it’s fully charged before arriving.

Toiletries – Toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, wipes, etc.

All-in-one body wash/shampoo – Save space and smell fresh.

Cliff Bars or snacks – Fuel for those long days between food truck visits.

Beer (cans only) / Booze (plastic only) – Glass isn’t allowed. Be cool and follow the rules.

Keep your valuables safe at camp, lock them in the car.

Bring fun stuff to decorate your camp

We’re excited to bring something special this year: solar-powered inflatable lanterns courtesy of our friends at Solight! Not only are they waterproof and ridiculously cool looking, but these lanterns charge your devices and set the perfect vibe for late-night camp hangs. Look for the Nashville.com tent glowing in the night—we’ll be lit up and plugged in thanks to Solight. (pictured above) Check them out HERE!

Final Tips

Hydrate. Like, constantly.

Be friendly—Bonnaroo is all about the people.

Don’t forget your ticket/wristband (seriously, triple check).

Respect your neighbors. Clean up your space.

Take breaks. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.

We’ll see you out there under the Tennessee sky. ✌️

Stay safe, stay weird, and Happy Roo from the Nashville.com crew!

