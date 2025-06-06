“Darius And Friends” Raises Record $815,000+ For St. Jude

Music, memories, and meaningful impact came together once again as Darius Rucker hosted his 16th annual “Darius and Friends” benefit concert this past Monday night at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, followed by the companion celebrity golf tournament on Tuesday. Together, the two-day event raised more than $815,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, setting a new fundraising record and pushing the event’s all-time total to an astounding $5.1 million.

Rucker was joined onstage at the Mother Church by a star-studded lineup that included Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Tyler Braden, Lanie Gardner, Kashus Culpepper, and Austin Williams, all donating their time and talent to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude. The crowd at the sold-out Ryman was treated to a night of unforgettable music and heartfelt moments, celebrating a cause that’s been close to Rucker’s heart since he first visited the St. Jude campus in 2008.

“When we visited St. Jude’s campus in 2008, I pledged to help – and here we are,” said Rucker. “The work they’re doing – the research, the breakthroughs – it’s incredible. What gets me every time is knowing that families never get a bill. Not for treatment, travel, housing, or food. That kind of support changes everything for families going through extraordinary circumstances, and I’m proud that my friends and I can be a small part of that relief.”

The momentum carried into Tuesday with Rucker’s annual celebrity golf tournament, featuring a wide-ranging roster of artists, athletes, and entertainers. This year’s players included Drew Baldridge, Priscilla Block, Walker Hayes, Tracy Lawrence, Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney, Tyler Braden, NFL star Randall Cobb, and Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, just to name a few.

Over the years, “Darius and Friends” has become one of Nashville’s most anticipated fundraising events, with past performers including Kenny Rogers, Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Sheryl Crow, and Vince Gill, among many others.

Backed by generous sponsorships from AMD and The Law Office of Jennifer McCoy, the event supports St. Jude’s mission to ensure no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food—allowing families to focus solely on helping their child survive and thrive.

With another record-breaking year in the books, Rucker and his ever-growing circle of musical friends continue to turn their passion for performance into powerful support for one of the most impactful children’s hospitals in the world.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!