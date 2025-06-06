Gabby Barrett Gets Some Gold Hardware

Gabby Barrett is tacking another accolade to her meteoric rise in Country after being surprised onstage yesterday (6/5) with a GOLD plaque for “Glory Days” during her WMN Presents: Heatwave House set at Barstool Nashville. Marking the fifth RIAA certification in her record-setting career, “Glory Days” joins the ranks of such smashes as breakout 8X PLATINUM #1 anthem “I Hope,” which was just impressively featured as #4 on Billboard’s Top Hot Country Songs of the 21st Century chart.

Kicking off her 30-date LIFE I’M LIVING TOUR 2025 at CMA Fest (with four stacked performances including Whiskey Jam, Chevy Riverfront Stage, and iHeartCountry House Party), Barrett is bringing her hits to the stage like “Glory Days,” in addition to new music to be released soon. Barrett co-wrote and co-produced “Glory Days,” off her sought-after sophomore album Chapter & Verse, alongside co-writers Emily Weisband, Seth Mosley, and James McNair, and co-producer Ross Copperman. Directed by Alexa Campbell with producer Taylor Vermillion and co-producer Barrett, watch the adjoining music video above.

