The Vegabonds Return With New Album & Brooklyn Bowl Show

Southern rock powerhouse The Vegabonds have released theirnew album, Young & Unafraid, available now on all streaming platforms. The project arrives alongside the official video for the title track, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Joshua Shoemaker (watch above).

In celebration of the album’s release, the band has hit the road for their Young & Unafraid Tour, including a stop in Nashville on July 24 at Brooklyn Bowl. Known for their electric live shows and genre-defying sound, The Vegabonds are set to deliver a night of roots-driven rock.

Produced by the band and Tom Tapley (Blackberry Smoke, Pearl Jam), Young & Unafraid is a deeply personal collection of songs that reflects on a decade of road life, youthful highs and lows, and the brotherhood forged along the way. Across ten tracks, the album blends the band’s signature mix of southern rock, alt-country, and heartland Americana, with standout storytelling and timeless sonic appeal.

“This album really captures who we are as a band,” the group shares. “It felt nostalgic, like we were sitting around a fire talking about the moments we’ve lived through together—heartbreaks, victories, and dumb decisions. We hope everyone hears a piece of themselves in it and remembers what it felt like to be young and unafraid.”

Formed in 2010 while students at Auburn University, The Vegabonds have since built a loyal grassroots following with fan favorites like “Georgia Fire,” “Partying with Strangers,” “Where We Used To Go,” and “Shaky Hands”—the latter earning more than six million streams. With their fiery performances and infectious sound, the band has shared stages with legends including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gregg Allman, Blackberry Smoke, Lukas Nelson, Whiskey Myers, and The Red Clay Strays.

The Vegabonds are: Daniel Allen – vocals, acoustic guitar, Richard Forehand – guitars, pedal steel, Beau Cooper – keyboards, Paul Bruens – bass,

and Bryan Harris – drums.

