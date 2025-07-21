Josh Ross Scores His First-Ever #1 At U.S. Country Radio

Rising country powerhouse Josh Ross has just notched a major milestone—his first-ever #1 at U.S. country radio with the breakout hit “Single Again.” The track, which topped the Mediabase Country Chart after an impressive 71-week climb, officially crowns Ross as a history-maker.

The achievement places him in elite company, making him the first Canadian male artist in nearly 30 years to top the U.S. country radio charts. Only legends Hank Snow and Paul Brandt have done it before. “Single Again” marks Ross’s third #1 in Canada, joining his previous chart-toppers “Ain’t Doin’ Jack” and “Trouble.”

The chart success couldn’t come at a better time—Ross recently announced his debut full-length album Later Tonight, due out September 19 via MCA / Mercury Nashville / Universal Music Canada / The Core Records.

“Possibly the biggest news to date in my career – I woke up having the #1 song at U.S. country radio,” Ross shared on social media. “I started coming to Nashville in 2018 with a dream of writing songs and maybe hearing some of my own on the radio one day. Today, it’s the most played song in the country.”

Ross went on to thank collaborators Brad Rempel and Joe Fox—co-writers of “Single Again”—as well as producer Matt Geroux and the entire team behind the scenes, including The Core, MCA / Mercury, UMC, The Neal Agency, Feldman Agency, Warner Chappell Music, and Damon Moberly’s standout promotion team.

“We all work so dang hard. To the fans, love y’all. This is just fuel being added to the fire.”

With over 1 BILLION global streams already under his belt, Ross is poised to take things even further. Later Tonight (listen above) promises 15 tracks packed with his signature rock-infused, emotionally-charged brand of country, cementing his place as one of the genre’s most exciting new voices.

And the accolades keep rolling in—Ross recently earned six nominations at the 2025 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards, tying for the most-nominated artist alongside Cameron Whitcomb. His nominations include:

Entertainer of the Year

Fans’ Choice Award presented by Bud Light

Male Artist of the Year

Video of the Year

Single of the Year

Musical Collaboration of the Year

