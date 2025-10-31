The Steel Wheels Release New Self-Titled Album

Celebrating two decades of harmony-rich Americana, The Steel Wheels have released their self-titled album — available now on CD, vinyl, and full MP3 download. Fans can also enjoy a taste of the new record through the Need The Help EP, featuring four tracks from the project. The complete album will hit streaming platforms on March 14, 2026.

Marking their 20th anniversary, the Virginia-based band took a distinctly old-school approach to the release. “This record means a lot to us,” says frontman Trent Wagler. “We made it back home in Virginia, where the band first took root. We wanted to present it as a complete body of work, not just a collection of singles dropped over time. That’s why we’re releasing it on CD and vinyl and making it available as a full album download first — to give listeners an intentional, immersive experience.”

Produced by D. James Goodwin (Goose, Bonny Light Horseman, I’m With Her) and recorded in the Shenandoah Valleyduring a snow-dusted Virginia winter, The Steel Wheels captures the group at their creative peak. The sessions were filled with laughter, reflection, and raw emotion — resulting in a sound that honors their acoustic roots while embracing the folk-rock energy they’ve cultivated over 20 years together.

The new release follows 2024’s critically acclaimed Sideways, praised by Billboard, No Depression, Relix, and The Bluegrass Situation. Since then, the band has stayed busy — dropping singles, touring extensively, and hosting another successful Red Wing Roots Music Festival in Virginia. This year’s lineup included Joy Oladokun, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and more, joining a legacy that’s featured Lucinda Williams, Billy Strings, and Dawes since the festival’s founding in 2013.

Alongside the album drop, The Steel Wheels also announced a string of 2026 tour dates, including a stop at Eastside Bowl on November 10 for what’s sure to be a standout show.

