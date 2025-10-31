Aubrie Sellers Unleashes “Villain of the Week”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nashville-based “garage country” artist Aubrie Sellers is back with a hauntingly catchy new single, “Villain of the Week,” out now via Casual Records | Carnival Records. The track — a fiery, guitar-driven pop-rock anthem — takes aim at the darkly comic frustrations of modern dating apps, pairing Sellers’ razor-sharp lyrics with glitchy co-production from Ethan Ballinger. (watch the visualizer above.)

“It feels like you’re always facing a new minor villain, but never finding someone who stays,” Sellers explains — a fitting reflection for the Halloween season, as she calls out the ghosts, ghouls, and emotionally unavailable who haunt us all.

Sellers co-wrote the song with Park Chisolm, drawing inspiration from old Westerns and 80s and 90s TV shows that introduced a new “villain” each week. The result is a track that balances moody, fuzzed-out guitars with her signature crystalline vocals and biting storytelling — a taste of a bold new era for the Nashville artist.

To say she comes from a musical family would be an under statement, she is the daughter of singer/songwriters Jason Sellers and Lee Ann Womack; and the stepdaughter of music producer Frank Liddell. Since her acclaimed 2016 debut New City Blues — named one of Rolling Stone Country’s Albums of the Year — Sellers has carved out a distinctive space in the industry. Dubbed the queen of “garage country,” she’s performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers, toured with Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, and earned two Americana Awards nominations. Her 2020 album Far From Home and her collaboration with Jade Jackson(Jackson+Sellers) further cemented her reputation as one of Nashville’s most fearless voices, with critical praise from NPR Fresh Air, ELLE, and The New York Times.

Currently opening select dates for Parker McCollum, Sellers continues to evolve her sound — darker, more cinematic, and unapologetically honest. With “Villain of the Week,” she proves once again that she’s not afraid to dig into the messy, human side of love — and make it sound absolutely electric.

