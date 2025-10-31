Christmas 4 Kids Announces “Songwriter Night 4 the Kids”

Christmas 4 Kids, in partnership with Hendersonville Hometown Jam, has announced its inaugural “Songwriter Night 4 the Kids,” a special fundraising event featuring live performances by some of Nashville’s top songwriters. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 25, at 7:00 p.m. at the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, located at 550 Johnny Cash Boulevard in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

The evening will feature performances by Chuck Cannon, Phil Vassar, Josh Mirenda, and Jeffrey Steele, with Shawn Parr serving as guest MC and auctioneer. Guests will enjoy an intimate night of music and storytelling from some of Nashville’s most talented songwriters, along with a live auction featuring exclusive items and experiences.

Tickets are on sale now, with general admission priced at $75 and VIP tables for eight available for $1,000. Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit organization’s mission to bring the joy of Christmas to underprivileged children throughout Middle Tennessee.



“Christmas 4 Kids is excited about our first Songwriter Night and Live Auction in conjunction with Hendersonville Hometown Jam,” says Linda O’Connell, President of Christmas 4 Kids. “We’ve got great songwriters and great auction items. Come join us for a magical evening as we raise money to give 500 kids a Christmas they’ll never forget.”

This year’s Christmas 4 Kids Tour Bus Show will take place on Monday, December 15, at 5:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Hendersonville. Participating artists will be announced at a later date.

Christmas 4 Kids has been making the holidays brighter for local children for over four decades, providing shopping trips, gifts, and experiences that create lasting memories. The new songwriter event adds another meaningful way for the community to support this long-standing tradition of giving to Middle Tennessee’s children in need.

For tickets, visit christmas4kids.org.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!