The Stars Come Out For Bobby Bare’s 90th Birthday Celebration
Photo by Jeff Fasano

Country legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Bare was honored in grand fashion for his 90th birthday with a sold-out tribute concert that lit up The Basement East on April 7. Hosted by his son, Bobby Bare Jr., the event—fittingly titled An American Salute to Bobby Bare—was a heartfelt evening of music, memories, and admiration for the trailblazing artist.

Presented by the Americana Music Association, the celebration benefited MusiCares®, and brought together an impressive roster of artists who paid tribute through unforgettable performances. The lineup featured powerhouse names like Shawn Camp, Elizabeth Cook, Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris & Buddy Miller, Jamey Johnson, Kendell Marvel, Chuck Mead, Jacob Tolliver, The Cowpokes, Rodney Crowell, Jim Lauderdale, Mary Gauthier, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and Lucinda Williams.

Though Bobby Bare himself wasn’t physically present, his spirit echoed in every note played and lyric sung. The multigenerational crowd reflected the enduring power of his music, which has continued to cross boundaries and touch hearts for decades. The night ended on a high note with the entire venue joining voices for a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday”—a moving finale for a man whose influence runs deep in American music.

Adding to the celebratory mood, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell had officially proclaimed April 7 as Bobby Bare Day, recognizing the monumental legacy Bobby has left on the city and the genre he helped shape. It was a night of joy, respect, and timeless music—a tribute worthy of one of country’s most beloved storytellers.

Set List:
“Last Truck Driving Man” – The Cowpokes
“Motel Time Again” – The Cowpokes
“Margie’s At The Lincoln Park Inn” – Chuck Mead
“All American Boy” – Chuck Mead
“Shame On Me” – Bobby Bare Jr.
“Daddy What If?” – Bobby Bare Jr.
“God Bless America Again” – Elizabeth Cook and Bobby Bare Jr.
” “NO MEMORIES HANGING ROUND” – Rodney Crowell and Elizabeth Cook
“Droppin’ out of sight” – Rodney Crowell
“Ride me down easy” – Shawn Camp
“New cut road” – Shawn Camp
“Drunk and Crazy” – Kendell Marvel
“TEQUILA SHELIA”– Jacob Tolliver
“Millers cave” – Jim Lauderdale
“4 strong winds” – Jim Lauderdale
“I drink” – Mary Gauthier
“For the song” – Aaron Lee Tasjan
“the winner” – Aaron Lee Tasjan
“Cover your eyes” – Jamey Johnson
“This guitar is for sale” – Jamey Johnson
“Rosalie’s good eats Cafe” – Jamey Johnson
“How I got to Memphis” – Buddy Miller
“Streets of Baltimore” – Emmylou Harris
“Green green grass of home” – Emmylou Harris
“Detriot City” – Lucinda Williams
“500 miles” – Steve Earle
“Marie Laveau” – Steve Earle
“Drop kick me Jesus” – Steve Earle

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

