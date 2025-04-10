Ashley McBryde To Receive Honorary Doctorate From Alma Mater

Nashvillian and Grand Ole Opry member Ashley McBryde picked up her first guitar as a young girl and began crafting songs by the age of 12. Her passion for music grew as she joined her high school marching band, playing trumpet and French horn. Later, she attended Arkansas State University studying music with the intention of becoming a band director – until a professor encouraged to pursue her dream of being an artist. Now the GRAMMY Award winner is coming full circle as she is set to receive an Honorary Doctorate in Music from her alma mater.

“Everybody called my dad Doc and everybody called his dad Doc. I always wondered what that felt like – the pride that filled their chests when they were addressed by that title,” shares McBryde. “I am beyond grateful and so humbly honored to be recognized by my Alma Mater with a Doctorate in Music. To know I now carry that title in a field that has been my life’s passion and purpose is a feeling I will cherish forever.”

“Arkansas State University is incredibly proud of Ashley McBryde, and I am honored she is part of our ‘Red Wolf Pack,’” shares Todd Shields, Chancellor at Arkansas State. “Her courage to pursue her dreams, her exceptional accomplishments, and the positive influence she has among so many people are deeply inspiring. She absolutely deserves this recognition, and I am very excited to award her the title of Dr. McBryde.”

McBryde will attend Arkansas State’s Spring 2025 Commencement Ceremony at First National Bank Arena on May 10 in Jonesboro, Ark. to be recognized for her achievements and accept her Honorary Doctorate in Music.

