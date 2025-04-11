 


LISTEN: Blake Shelton's "Texas"
Photo by Robby Klein

LISTEN: Blake Shelton’s “Texas”

Blake Shelton’s new album For Recreational Use Only, will be available on May 9 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. Leading the album rollout is the hit single “Texas,” which has soared into the Top 10 and continues to climb both radio and streaming charts.

Today, Shelton delivers another taste of the album with the release of “Stay Country Or Die Tryin,’” written by Drew Parker, Graham Barham, Sam Ellis and Beau Bailey.

“When I heard ‘Stay Country or Die Tryin,’’ it took me back to the first time I heard ‘Ol’ Red’ or ‘God’s Country,’” says Shelton. “It’s got so much energy and is full of those little catchphrases and things we say out in the country. I absolutely fell in love with it. I’m proud of this recording—and I love singing it live even more. Hopefully, you’ll come catch a show and sing it with us.”

For Recreational Use Only spans 12 tracks that capture life’s highs and lows with Shelton’s signature blend of authentic storytelling, raw emotion, and unforgettable melodies. The album also boasts guest appearances from music superstar Gwen Stefani, country legend John Anderson, and Shelton’s longtime friend and tourmate Craig Morgan.

With For Recreational Use Only, Blake Shelton strengthens his status as one of country music’s most compelling voices, delivering a deeply personal yet universally relatable collection that celebrates love, resilience, and staying true to your roots.

For Recreational Use Only Tracklist:
1. Stay Country or Die Tryin’ – (Drew Parker, Graham Barham, Sam Ellis, Beau Bailey)
2. Texas – (Johnny Clawson, Kyle Sturrock, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman)
3. Hangin’ On (feat. Gwen Stefani) – (Sam Ellis, Charles Kelley, Greylan James)
4. Strangers – (Michael Hardy, Zach Crowell, Jameson Rodgers)
5. Let Him In Anyway – (Michael Hardy, Zach Abend, Kyle Clark, Carson Wallace)
6. Heaven Sweet Home (feat. Craig Morgan) – (Chris Tompkins, Sarah Buxton, Jake Rose)
7. Life’s Been Comin’ Too Fast – (Craig Wiseman, David Lee Murphy, Lindsay Rimes)
8. Don’t Mississippi – (Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Ben Hayslip, Josh Osborne)
9. All of My Love – (Colton Swon, Zach Swon)
10. Cold Can – (Bobby Pinson, Josh Osborne, Andrew DeRoberts)
11. The Keys – (Jay Brunswick, Brock Berryhill, Bobby Pinson)
12. Years (feat. John Anderson) – (Pat McLaughlin, John Anderson, David Ferguson, Daniel Auerbach)

