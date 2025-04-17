ROADTRIP: Musical Getaway From Nashville To Eagleville’s Grindstone Cowboy

Looking for a change of pace from the usual Nashville scene? Just an hour’s drive south of the city, the small town of Eagleville is calling — specifically, The Grindstone Cowboy, where every second Friday of the month, local talent and music lovers gather for a good old-fashioned Open Mic Night.

The next one is set for Friday, May 9, and it’s the perfect excuse to grab your guitar, hit the road, and try something different. Whether you’re a seasoned songwriter or just looking to share a couple of covers, you’re welcome to plug in and play two to three songs, depending on the turnout. The vibe is friendly, the crowd supportive, and if you’re lucky, country star Craig Campbell—who owns the place—might even drop by to say hey or play a tune himself.

But The Grindstone Cowboy isn’t just a music venue—it’s a full-on destination. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, it’s the kind of spot that locals love and out-of-towners stumble on and never forget. Think: hearty biscuits and gravy in the morning, fresh sandwiches by noon, and Southern-inspired comfort food in the evening. And yes, there’s coffee, cocktails, and just enough small-town charm to make you want to stay a while. We at Nashville.com have been fans for a while.

So if you’re craving something different, rally your friends or ride solo and make the short trek to Eagleville. Who knows? You might take the stage, find your next favorite artist—or both. Either way, Open Mic Night at The Grindstone Cowboy is worth the drive. Get more details HERE.

