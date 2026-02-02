Ford’s Garage Pulling Up To Middle Tennessee Soon

On any given day in Middle Tennessee, you’ll find construction cranes dotting the skyline and new concepts competing for attention in an already crowded dining scene. It takes something special to stand out. That’s exactly what caught Ted Moats’ eye when he first encountered Ford’s Garage.

Now, that spark is turning into something tangible.

Ford’s Garage—the 1920s-inspired burger and craft beer restaurant rooted in the heritage of the Ford Motor Company—is officially headed to Middle Tennessee. A new multi-unit development agreement will bring up to four locations to the region over the next five years, led by TN Legends, a Nashville-based development group with deep local ties and decades of restaurant experience.

For Moats, a Nashville native and longtime industry veteran, the decision wasn’t just about adding another brand to a portfolio—it was about finding a concept with real staying power.

A Vanderbilt graduate and former U.S. Navy officer, Moats’ career path has been anything but ordinary. He began in commercial banking before moving into restaurant lending, a pivot that eventually led him into franchising and multi-brand development. Over the past 30 years, he’s helped develop more than 100 restaurants across 10 brands in 20 states and previously served as Chairman, CEO, and President of Logan’s Roadhouse, where he oversaw the brand’s growth to 65 locations in 13 states.

“This one just felt different,” Moats said. “It’s hard to stay relevant in the full-service restaurant world, but Ford’s Garage has a timeless quality to it. The attention to detail, the atmosphere, the food—it all works together in a way that really resonated with me.”

Moats is joined in the venture by his longtime business partner James Blaylock, Scott Estes, former Vice President of Development for Ford’s Garage, and the Bozard Ford family of St. Augustine, Florida, led by CEO Jeff King. Together, the TN Legends team will oversee the brand’s Tennessee expansion.

Ford’s Garage is known for its indulgent comfort food, craft beer selection, and immersive décor—think classic cars, vintage gas pumps, and a true-to-form 1920s garage aesthetic. It’s a place designed to feel like a destination, whether you’re a car enthusiast, a burger lover, or a family looking for a fun night out.

The initial focus will be on high-growth suburban communities such as Murfreesboro and other areas surrounding Nashville, with the potential for additional locations beyond the four outlined in the agreement. The group is already evaluating land for standalone buildouts and is in discussions with Ford dealerships across the region. Notably, Bozard Ford was the first Ford dealer in the country to open a Ford’s Garage restaurant on dealership property—an idea the team sees real potential for replicating locally.

“There’s tremendous opportunity here,” Moats said. “Middle Tennessee understands full-service dining, but success comes from knowing the community and choosing the right real estate. Ford’s Garage offers an experience people will want to come back to.”

From the brand’s perspective, Tennessee has long been on the wish list.

“Expanding into Tennessee has been a long-term goal for us,” said Billy Downs, President of Ford’s Garage. “Partnering with a group as experienced and deeply rooted in the Nashville community as TN Legends makes this especially exciting. Nashville values great food, memorable experiences, and authentic brands—and that’s exactly what Ford’s Garage is built on.”

As the region continues to grow, Ford’s Garage isn’t just arriving—it’s pulling in with the intention of becoming part of the neighborhood, one burger, one classic car, and one garage-inspired dining room at a time.