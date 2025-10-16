The Opry Goes Pink 2025!

The Grand Ole Opry®, once again joins Susan G. Komen® in the fight against breast cancer at the 17th Annual Opry Goes Pink on Saturday, October 25, presented by Humana, sponsored by Vanderbilt Health. Amy Grant will flip the switch on the Opry’s signature barn backdrop, turning it pink for the night. Additional performers that night include Opry members Carrie Underwood, The Isaacs, Mandy Barnett and Riders In The Sky as well as Sophia Scott and more.

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures.

