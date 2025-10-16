Ghost Hounds Make Electrifying Grand Ole Opry Debut

Last night, swaggering country-rock powerhouse Ghost Hounds brought their high-voltage blend of blues, rock, and country soul to the Grand Ole Opry for the very first time — marking a major milestone in the band’s fast-rising career.

Introduced by Charles Mattos, who welcomed them into the Opry’s legendary circle and praised their growing influence in American roots music, Ghost Hounds wasted no time lighting up the crowd. The band tore into a two-song set featuring the fiery “She Runs Hot” from their latest album Almost Home, and fan favorite “Last Train to Nowhere.” Frontman SAVNT led the charge with powerhouse vocals and stage presence to match, backed by blistering guitar riffs and the band’s trademark southern swagger.

Ahead of the show, SAVNT shared his excitement with WSM Radio, saying, “Stepping into that circle, honestly, as I was walking backstage, I just feel grateful — completely grateful — because it feels like this is the era of my life, I’m living answered prayers.”

The Opry appearance followed a standout AmericanaFest week for the band, which included a headline performance at the National Museum of African American Music, where SAVNT was honored with a special exhibit spotlighting his artistry and cultural impact.

Ghost Hounds have shared the stage with The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, Bob Seger, and Garth Brooks, while their breakout hit “Last Train to Nowhere” was recently featured in Special Ops: Lioness.

