Alan Jackson Announces Final Concert At Nissan Stadium

Country music legend Alan Jackson is raising one last glass before he rides off into the sunset. The iconic singer-songwriter has announced his final full-length concert, “Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale,” set for Saturday, June 27, 2026, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The massive event will mark the official close of Jackson’s touring career with an unforgettable night celebrating more than four decades of timeless country music.

The farewell show promises to be a star-studded sendoff, featuring performances from some of the biggest names in country music. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Lee Ann Womack are all set to take the stage—along with more special guests still to be announced.

“We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started for me, and that’s in Nashville – Music City – where country music lives,” said Jackson. “It’s been a long, sweet ride. It started 40 years ago, and I’ve really lived the American dream for sure – I’m so blessed.”

The concert is expected to draw more than 50,000 fans to the home of the Tennessee Titans for what’s being billed as “a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of an unmatched career.”

Presented by Silverbelly Whiskey and promoted by Doussan Music Group and Peachtree Entertainment, the show will also benefit a cause close to Jackson’s heart. For each ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, which funds research for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease—a condition Jackson has publicly battled—matched by an additional $2 from a generous donor.

From “Chattahoochee” to “Remember When,” Alan Jackson’s voice has defined generations of country music fans. His Last Call: One More for the Road tour, which launched in 2022, played to sold-out crowds across North America, reaffirming his place as one of the genre’s most beloved figures.

As Jackson prepares for his final bow, one thing is certain—come June 27, Nashville will be raising a glass to a true country music legend.

