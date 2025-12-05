Luke Combs Releases Heartfelt New Track “Giving Her Away”

Luke Combs is back with brand-new music, and fans are already buzzing. His new song, “Giving Her Away,” is out today, adding another emotional standout to his ever-growing catalog.

Combs says the track hit him immediately when longtime friend and songwriter Josh Phillips sent it his way.

“I was absolutely blown away… Josh has been on an absolute streak with these songs… It’s a full-circle moment for me to get to record one of his songs,”

Combs shared.

The two go back to their early days in Boone, North Carolina—crashing on couches, swapping songs, and playing small shows together—making this release a particularly meaningful one.

“Giving Her Away” follows Combs’ fall release of The Prequel, a three-song collection featuring “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “15 Minutes,” and “Days Like These,” as well as his latest radio single, “Back in the Saddle.” The track jumped straight to #1 at country radio, marking Combs’ 20th consecutive chart-topper—extending his record for the most consecutive No. 1 hits to kick off a career.

Next year, Combs will launch his gigantic My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, bringing his high-energy live show to sold-out stadiums across the globe. The run includes:

Three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium

Two nights each at Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Ireland’s Slane Castle, and Green Bay’s Lambeau Field

Stadium stops at Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), Notre Dame Stadium, Neyland Stadium, Ohio Stadium, Paris’ Accor Arena, Sweden’s Ullevi, and more.

The 2026 tour will feature an impressive roster of special guests, including Dierks Bentley, The Script, The Teskey Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, Thelma & James, and The Castellows.

These shows come on the heels of a year that has elevated Combs to unprecedented heights. He recently became the most RIAA-certified country artist of all time, surpassing Garth Brooks with 168 million units sold. He also made history as the first country artist to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, and topped the bill at Austin City Limits, Newport Folk Festival, and JazzFest.

