The Kody Norris Show Pays Tribute To The Opry

The Kody Norris Show has announced the release of their new single “In The Circle” which is available now! (watch above) The third single from their upcoming new album ‘Highfalutin’ Hillbilly,’ coming out June 6th. The group is paying homage to the Grand Ole Opry for its 100th anniversary this year and to all of the legendary members who paved the way. Written by close friend and Grand Ole Opry square dancer Larry Chunn, the song paints a portrait of a young dreamer’s perspective…bringing Kody’s story full “circle.”

“Our third single from our forthcoming album on Rebel Records features one written by my dear friend, Larry Chunn,” shares Norris. “In The Circle” is not your typical Opry tribute song but one that we feel shines a little different light on our journey to this hallowed circle. With a slower pace than what fans might typically expect from us, “In The Circle” gives us the opportunity to paint a picture of our biggest musical dream coming true…and just in time to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry!”

The Kody Norris Show is in the midst of their ‘Rhinestone Revival’ Tour. Look for them on June 8th, Sunday Morning Country at the Grand Ole Opry House here in Nashville.

