 


Thru
Dec

GRAND OLE OPRY

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
June
2025

CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X!

TICKETS
Thru
Nov

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
The Kody Norris Show Pays Tribute To The Opry

The Kody Norris Show Pays Tribute To The Opry

The Kody Norris Show has announced the release of their new single “In The Circle” which is available now! (watch above) The third single from their upcoming new album ‘Highfalutin’ Hillbilly,’ coming out June 6th. The group is paying homage to the Grand Ole Opry for its 100th anniversary this year and to all of the legendary members who paved the way. Written by close friend and Grand Ole Opry square dancer Larry Chunn, the song paints a portrait of a young dreamer’s perspective…bringing Kody’s story full “circle.”

“Our third single from our forthcoming album on Rebel Records features one written by my dear friend, Larry Chunn,” shares Norris. “In The Circle” is not your typical Opry tribute song but one that we feel shines a little different light on our journey to this hallowed circle. With a slower pace than what fans might typically expect from us, “In The Circle” gives us the opportunity to paint a picture of our biggest musical dream coming true…and just in time to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry!”

The Kody Norris Show is in the midst of their ‘Rhinestone Revival’ Tour. Look for them on June 8th, Sunday Morning Country at the Grand Ole Opry House here in Nashville.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Rock The Ryman Tickets! Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, 3/1/23

Ryman Auditorium Inducted Into The Pollstar Live! Hall Of Fame

Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium was officially inducted into the Pollstar Live! Hall of Fame last …

ROADTRIP: Musical Getaway From Nashville To Eagleville’s Grindstone Cowboy

Looking for a change of pace from the usual Nashville scene? Just an hour’s drive …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL