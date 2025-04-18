CONCERT REVIEW/Q&A With California Rocker, Dorothy

California rocker, Dorothy brought her electrifying presence to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on Wednesday night (4/16), delivering a wild, unapologetically rowdy performance. Brooklyn Bowl remains one of my favorite spots in Nashville, it’s an amazing venue with an intimate feel yet big enough to host big names.

Her long, dark hair flowing through the air as she flipped it from side to side, along with her insane vocal range that seamlessly transitioned from gritty rock to soulful blues, captivated the audience from the first note of “Down to the Bottom.” Special guest Cory Marks added fuel to the fire, helping set the tone for the night. Dorothy’s millennial edge resonated with the predominantly Gen X crowd, who raised their drinks and danced like there was no tomorrow.

Her spiritual evolution has become a large part of her work and something that was felt throughout the night. Tracks like “The Devil I Know” and “What’s Coming To Me” demonstrated her raw, unpolished roots, while “Rest In Peace” and “Gifts From The Holy Ghost” highlighted the introspective and transformative side of her artistry. Every song was delivered with an intensity that shook the room. In a city known for its musical heritage, Dorothy’s performance reminded us that rock is far from dead. “Tombstone Town,” a catchy song that features Guns N’ Roses guitar legend Slash on the single, was the perfect finale for the night that celebrated rock in all its glory.

–Sidney Roberts

Dorothy took the time to answer a few questions for Nashville.com as well.

1. Your journey is nothing short of incredible—from fleeing communist Hungary as a child to becoming a rock powerhouse. How do you think those early struggles shaped your drive and artistry?

I was a baby when my mother and I immigrated to the United States so I have little recollection of that time. I love this country and it’s mind-blowing to look back and consider my mother’s struggles. It took immense inner strength and courage for her to bring me here on her own.

2. Your music carries such raw emotion and intensity. What is your songwriting process?

Each song seems to follow a different process and flow. The energy of the group or person I’m writing with affects everything. Sometimes lyrics will flow to me so fast it feels like a cosmic download; other times, I have to tease and formulate lyrics that feel like a puzzle being put together. Sometimes, you get a catchy melody, or it starts with an exciting guitar riff. It all just depends.

3. As a female artist in rock, you’ve carved out a powerful space for yourself. What challenges have you faced, and what advice would you give to women trying to make it in the industry?

Guard your heart. Surround yourself with people who have your best interest in mind and integrity. I’ve been told that my songwriting isn’t necessary and to “shut up and look pretty.” I’ve had emotionally abusive producers. I’ve been dismissed and not taken seriously. I’ve experienced many things I could be hurt and resentful over. I choose to look at my part, and accept that these experiences made me a stronger and wiser woman.

4. Rock and roll has always been about resilience and rebellion. How has your personal journey—including overcoming alcoholism —deepened your connection to your music?

My life has given me purpose in that it has given me important subject matter to write about. In doing so, I hope to help many people who can relate to my past struggles. I used to cry out in anguish: “Why am I like this? Why is this happening to me?” And now I understand that God can use our shortcomings, rebuild and renew us, and send us out to help others who are suffering. He doesn’t waste a single tear.

5. Was your song ‘Rest In Peace’ a goodbye to a lifestyle?

Absolutely, yes.

6. You’ve said in the past that you have a love-hate thing with L.A. do you still feel that way?

I love the area I hang out in, especially when I get to rehearse with my bandmates.

7. Have you ever considered living and working out of Music City?

Absolutely! I have visited and written here many times. I have good friends here. I love Nashville.

Brooklyn Bowl Setlist:

Down to the bottom

The Devil I Know

What’s coming to me

Mud

After Midnight

I Come Alive

Whiskey Fever

Raise Hell

Key To The Highway

Rest In Peace

Gifts From The Holy Ghost

Tombstone Town

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!