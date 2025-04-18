LISTEN: Houston Merrill’s “Dear Megan”

A bold new voice is making waves in country music — Houston Merrill has officially released his debut single, “Dear Megan,” available now on all streaming and download platforms. The toe-tapping, hook-heavy track is the first taste of what’s to come from his upcoming full-length album, set to drop later this summer.

With its irresistibly catchy chorus and light-hearted storytelling, “Dear Megan” is already generating buzz — not for starting drama, but for cleverly playing off it. Houston is quick to clear the air:

“Let me be clear — I love Megan Moroney. I’m a massive fan. This song isn’t a diss track. It just kind of… happened.”

The unexpected origin of “Dear Megan” began during a late-night studio session in L.A. with producer Jeff Blue and writer/producer Jacob Bunton. The creative spark just wasn’t striking — until someone started joking about the Kendrick vs. Drake drama dominating headlines.

“We were all dragging. Then someone says, ‘Why doesn’t country music have beef tracks?’ And then someone else points at me and goes, ‘Houston, you’re the problem!’ Two hours later, we had the song,” Houston recalls.

What emerged was a tongue-in-cheek “response track” to Megan Moroney’s hit “Man on the Moon,” flipping the script from the ex’s perspective. With clever lyrics and undeniable energy, “Dear Megan” walks a fine line between humor and heart — and nails it.

Originally from just outside Salt Lake City, Utah, Merrill’s path to music hasn’t been typical. From high-fashion runways to songwriting rooms in Nashville and Los Angeles, his journey has shaped a voice that’s as dynamic as it is authentic. While rooted firmly in country, his sound flirts with flavors of rock, pop, bluegrass, and R&B — all tied together by honest lyrics and his signature grit.

“They say you spend your whole life writing your first album. I believe it. That’s exactly what this is — my life, my stories, in every note.” That authenticity caught the attention of Jeff Blue, a music industry veteran known for launching powerhouse careers. Blue was instantly taken by Merrill’s raw talent and presence:

“Houston Merrill has that once-in-a-blue-moon magnetism. The first time I heard his voice, I knew it. He’s the real deal. He’s got it all — the look, the voice, the storytelling. This guy is going places.”

With “Dear Megan,” Houston Merrill introduces himself not just as a promising artist, but as one with a distinct voice and a fearless sense of fun. If this debut is any indication, he’s bringing something fresh — and a little mischievous — to the country scene.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!