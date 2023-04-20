The Heavy Heavy Rocks The Basement East

The Nashville.com team had the pleasure of seeing The Heavy Heavy last night at the Basement East in East Nashville. The band of five, led by lifelong musicians Will Turner and Georgie Fuller is based in Brighton, UK, and they delivered an energetic performance to a packed house.

The sound has always been good at the Basement East but it really seems like the post tornado Basement East has gone up quite a few notches as far as sonics goes. This was our first time seeing the band and from the moment they took the stage, it was clear that they were seasoned professionals who knew how to put on a great show. The energy in the room was electric, and the crowd was fully engaged throughout the entire performance.

They had the feel of a 70’s rock band, but with a fresh sound. Their original songs were fantastic, but their covers of Fleetwood Mac’s “Gold Dust Woman” and the Beatles’ “Don’t Let Me Down” really got the crowd going.

The stage was adorned with white roses, which added to the already great atmosphere of the venue. And the band’s comment about feeling right at home in Nashville was evident in the way they played and engaged with the audience. It was clear that they had a deep appreciation for “Music City” having been here for Americanafest last year.

“Miles & Miles” was stand out and it also happened to reach the top 5 of the Billboard AAA and Americana Radio Charts. “The driving force behind all our songwriting is to feel good, and to make other people feel good too,” Fuller has said.

I would highly recommend catching The Heavy Heavy live if you have the chance. They are a talented group of musicians with a fresh retro sound so check ’em out!