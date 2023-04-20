Jordan Davis Celebrates A #1 Single

ASCAP and BMI, along with industry friends and creatives, got together yesterday at Nashville’s newly opened Four Seasons Hotel to celebrate Jordan Davis’s latest #1 hit single, “What My World Spins Around.”

Written by Davis, Matt Dragstrem (ASCAP) and Ryan Hurd (BMI), and produced by Paul DiGiovanni (ASCAP), this is the fifth chart-topper for Davis who is also nominated in the Male Artist of The Year category at the upcoming ACM Awards (May 11).

Accolades and words of thanks and appreciation were shared by Mike Sistad (ASCAP), Mary Ann Keen (BMI), David Friedman (UMG Nashville/MCA Nashville), Noah Dewey (Anthem Music Publishing), Kimberly Gleason (Big Loud Publishing), Lindsay Will (Round Hill Music), and Mike Molinar (Big Machine Music Publishing).

There was much to celebrate as Davis was also surprised by his label with plaques for gold certification of his Bluebird Days album as well as for his current radio hit, the gold-certified single “Next Thing You Know.”