“Salute the Troops” Returns The The Opry

“Salute the Troops” is returning to the Grand Ole Opryland including a red carpet parade on Tuesday, May 23. Among the artists scheduled to perform are Opry members John Conlee, The Oak Ridge Boys as well as Jason Crabb, LOCASH and The War and Treaty, the husband and wife duo of U.S. Army veteran Michael Trotter and Tanya Blount.

The Opry and its presenting sponsor Humana, partnering with CreatiVets, whose mission is to empower wounded veterans to heal through the arts and music, will invite men and women of the U.S. military and CreatiVets members, as well as spouses, children, and parents of service members to walk the red carpet into the Opry House for the evening’s show, dedicated to saluting the troops and their families for their service to the nation.

The public is invited to cheer on the honored red carpet parade guests in advance of the evening’s show; 7 p.m. show tickets are available HERE.

This year’s Opry Salute the Troops will be filmed to air as a special Opry Live on Memorial Day weekend (Saturday, May 27) on the Opry’s television broadcast home, Circle Network, Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The show will air live on WSM Radio and will also be heard on SiriusXM, Channel 59 Willie’s Roadhouse.