The Grascals Sign With Billy Blue Records

Bluegrass favorites The Grascals have officially joined the roster of Billy Blue Records, marking an exciting new chapter for the award-winning band. Known for their impeccable harmonies, stellar musicianship, and heartfelt storytelling, The Grascals have been a mainstay in the bluegrass and Americana scene for years. Fans can look forward to a brand-new single arriving at the end of August, with a full album to follow in 2025.

“The Grascals are thrilled to be joining the Billy Blue Records family,” says founding member Danny Roberts. “We’re eager to have a fresh start with an incredible team and the opportunity to create music with a new outlook. It’s especially meaningful to be working alongside our longtime friend, Jerry Salley, and we’re genuinely looking forward to building new relationships with Ed Leonard and the entire Billy Blue crew. There’s a real sense of purpose and possibility in the air — and we can’t wait to share what’s coming!”

Fellow founding member Jamie Johnson adds, “I’ve known Jerry Salley for years and have always admired his passion for bluegrass music. Over the past few years, I’ve witnessed firsthand Billy Blue’s dedication to preserving the heart of bluegrass while supporting their artists. I’m truly looking forward to beginning this journey.”

“Signing The Grascals is truly a milestone for Billy Blue Records,” says Jerry Salley. “They are one of the most influential and beloved groups in modern bluegrass, and we are honored they’ve chosen to partner with us for this next chapter.”

The Grascals — Danny Roberts, Jamie Johnson, Kristin Scott Benson, John Bryan, Jamie Harper, and Kyle Perkins — are known for hits including “Me and John and Paul,” “Life Finds a Way,” and “Coal Dust Kisses”(currently nominated for 2025 IBMA Song of the Year). Over their career, the group has earned three GRAMMY® nominations, multiple IBMA and SPBGMA awards, and more than 200 appearances on the Grand Ole Opry.

