Joshua Hedley Returns With New Album “All Hat”

Country crooner and Nashville favorite Joshua Hedley is tipping his hat to a whole new chapter with the release of his upcoming album All Hat, due out October 24, 2025, via New West Records.

Produced by Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel alongside Hedley himself, All Hat marks the first project recorded at Benson’s brand-new Bismeaux Barn studio in Austin, Texas. The 11-song collection is a vibrant and swinging tribute to the golden era of Western Swing — full of jazz-infused twang, dancehall rhythms, and a whole lot of personality.

“This album is my pièce de résistance,” says Hedley. “It’s all been building up to this moment. I feel like I’m making music I love more than any other style.”

Hedley, a longtime staple at Robert’s Western World on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, has always been a torchbearer for classic country traditions. His 2018 debut Mr. Jukebox leaned into the lush sounds of 1960s countrypolitan, and 2022’s Neon Blue embraced the bold spirit of early ’90s radio country. But with All Hat, Hedley makes his boldest move yet — swapping his usual Hedliners bandmates for the pros from Asleep at the Wheel, including veteran fiddler Jason Roberts.

The album’s first single, “Fresh Hot Biscuits,” premiered today with an equally flavorful video directed by Joshua Shoemaker. (watch above) Full of infectious energy, zippy fiddle lines, and irresistible bounce, the song was born just hours before it was tracked. “I wrote it the night before,” Hedley says. “I thought it was pretty good, but when we recorded it the next day, it really came to life.”

That spontaneous magic is baked into every corner of All Hat. Hedley and Benson kept things loose in the studio, encouraging the players to cut loose and trust the groove. “Ray produced the hell out of this record,” Hedley says, “but he also let us have fun. Watching him work — getting those subtle arrangement ideas and seeing his approach in real time — was like a masterclass.”

The title All Hat may be a nod to the old saying “All Hat and No Cattle,” but don’t let that fool you — this record has plenty of substance. Hedley’s deep reverence for the genre dates back to childhood, when he taught himself Bob Wills tunes and played country fiddle in VFW halls instead of video games in the basement. He even recorded a Wills tribute album at 15 — and now, decades later, he’s toured the world with Asleep at the Wheel and collaborated with his childhood hero.

From the first boot tap to the last dancehall swing, All Hat doesn’t aim to modernize Western Swing — it simply celebrates it. “At its core, Western Swing is just dance music,” Hedley says. “Bob Wills didn’t play theaters; he played dance halls. And that’s what I want these songs to do — get people up and dancing.”

Fans can join the party in person as Hedley kicks off a tour in support of All Hat on September 4 in Chicago, Illinois. No Nashville dates as of yet but more dates will be announced soon, so stay tuned.

All Hat Track Listing:

1. All Hat (No Cattle)

2. Boogie Woogie Tennessee

3. Fresh Hot Biscuits

4. Stuck in Texas (feat. Ray Benson)

5. Hedliner Polka

6. Come Take A Ride With Me

7. Clueless

8. Mean Mama Blues

9. Crawlin’ Home To You

10. The Waltz I Promised To You

11. Over The Line

