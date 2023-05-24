Among the artists who performed and greeted members of the United States military and their families included (l to r:) LOCASH's Chris Lucas, William Lee Golden of The Oak Ridge Boys, Michael Trotter Jr. of The War And Treaty, John Conlee, Tanya Trotter of The War And Treaty, Rhonda Vincent, Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys, Jason Crabb and LOCASH's Preston Brust. Photo by Chris Hollo

The Grand Ole Opry Salutes The Troops

The Grand Ole Opry saluted the U.S. Military with a red carpet parade and a special Tuesday Night Opry Salute The Troops performance. The red carpet was led by a drumline and special guests including Richard Casper, a United States Marine Veteran, Purple Heart recipient, artist, and CreatiVets co-founder/Executive Director and Retired Army General Keith Huber who served 38 years as an Infantryman and Green Beret with tours in Panama, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Haiti, Honduras, Kosovo and Afghanistan. Huber is a senior advisor for the veterans and leadership initiatives at MTSU and tonight was a guest announcer representing The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at MTSU.

Jason Crabb performs God Bless The USA at Opry Salutes The Troops

The Opry, partnering with CreatiVets, whose mission is to empower wounded veterans to heal through the arts and music, invited men and women of the U.S. military and CreatiVets members, as well as spouses, children, and parents of service members to walk the red carpet into the Opry House for the evening’s show, dedicated to saluting the troops and their families for their service to the nation.

Among the artists who performed were Opry members John Conlee, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Rhonda Vincent as well as Craig Campbell, Jason Crabb, LOCASH and The War And Treaty, the husband-and-wife duo of U.S. Army veteran Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter.

Highlights of this year’s Opry Salute the Troops will air as a special Opry Live on Memorial Day weekend (Saturday, May 27) on the Opry’s television broadcast home, Circle Network, Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

