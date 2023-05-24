Music City Grand Prix Announces Entire Musical Lineup

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend takes place August 4-6, 2023, in downtown Nashville. Ticket packages are still available for the must-attend event bringing sound & speed to Nashville.

Previously announced, Big Machine Label Group, former Florida Georgia Line front man Brian Kelly has been added to the Wesley Mortgage Freedom Friday Tribute Concert all-star lineup with Vince Neil, Chris Janson and Gavin Degraw while Superstar Flo Rida will headline the Saturday night concert on the Zyn Main Stage as part of the third annual event.



Additionally, 94FM The Fish joins as the presenting partner for the Sunday morning Praise Stage. Beginning at 9:00 AM on Sunday, August 6th in the Fanzone, Jay DeMarcus (formerly of Rascal Flatts) will host an inspiring morning of music including Contemporary Christian hitmakers Jason Crabb, Consumed By Fire, Cade Thompson, and Iveth Luna presented by Red Street Records.

“It has always been our goal to build strong relationships that allow us to forge great partnerships! It’s not just about doing transactional business. We are excited to partner the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix to promote a Sunday morning CCM concert experience. This allows FISH listeners to further engage with an incredible event right here in Nashville. Serving our listeners and our partners is what we get really excited about!” states Jayme Summer, Program Director, The Fish.

Music programming will complement the race programming across the 3-day event weekend. The action-packed, three-day festival weekend features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with Indy NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series and Stadium SUPER Trucks.