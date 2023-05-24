Music City Grand Prix Announces Entire Musical Lineup

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend takes place August 4-6, 2023, in downtown Nashville. Ticket packages are still available for the must-attend event bringing sound & speed to Nashville.
Additionally, 94FM The Fish joins as the presenting partner for the Sunday morning Praise Stage. Beginning at 9:00 AM on Sunday, August 6th in the Fanzone, Jay DeMarcus (formerly of Rascal Flatts) will host an inspiring morning of music including Contemporary Christian hitmakers Jason Crabb, Consumed By Fire, Cade Thompson, and Iveth Luna presented by Red Street Records.
“It has always been our goal to build strong relationships that allow us to forge great partnerships! It’s not just about doing transactional business. We are excited to partner the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix to promote a Sunday morning CCM concert experience. This allows FISH listeners to further engage with an incredible event right here in Nashville. Serving our listeners and our partners is what we get really excited about!” states Jayme Summer, Program Director, The Fish.
Music programming will complement the race programming across the 3-day event weekend. The action-packed, three-day festival weekend features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with Indy NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series and Stadium SUPER Trucks.
FREEDOM FRIDAY August 4
9:30 AM – Gates Open
9:30 AM – TEZZA (iHeartRadio Country Stage)
10:00 AM–TRANS AM SERIES Practice P1
10:45 AM – Jillian Cardarelli (iHeartRadio Country Stage)
11:30 PM – SRO GT AMERICA Practice P1
12:00 PM – ZOEE (iHeartRadio Country Stage)
12:05 PM – SRO GR CUP Practice P1
1:00 PM – TRANS AM SERIES Practice P2
1:30 PM – Connor McCutcheon (iHeartRadio Country Stage)
1:50 PM – INDY NXT Practice P1
3:00 PM– American Blonde (iHeartRadio Country Stage)
3:00 PM – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice P1
4:15 PM – Ryan Griffin (iHeartRadio Country Stage)
4:30 PM – STADIUM SUPER TRUCKS Practice / Qualifying
5:30 PM– Special Guest (iHeartRadio Country Stage)
6:05pm – SRO GT AMERICA Practice P2
7:00 PM – Wesley Mortgage FREEDOM FRIDAY TRIBUTE CONCERT featuring Brian Kelley (Florida-Georgia Line), Chris Janson, Vince Neil (Motley Crue), Gavin Degraw, and other special guests featuring Sixwire. (Zyn Main Stage)
9:30 PM – Track/Gates CloseRACE DAY Saturday, August 5
7:00 AM-REGISTRATION “Music City Miles & Memories” Bike/Walk/Ride/Ruck/Run with Memories of Honor
OR ONLINE https://www.musiccitymilesandmemories.com
8:00 AM – “Music City Miles & Memories” Bike/Walk/Ride/Ruck/Run with Memories of Honor
8:30 AM – Gates Open
9:00 AM-INDY NXT PRACTICE
9:00 AM – Neon Union (iHeartRadio Country Stage)
9:40 AM – Tiera Kennedy (iHeartRadio Country Stage)
10:00 AM – NTT INDYCAR SERIES PRACTICE P2
11:15 AM – TRANS AM SERIES QUALIFYING
11:30 AM– Frank Ray (iHeartRadio Country Stage)
12:20 PM – INDY NXT QUALIFYING
12:45 PM – Dillon Carmichael (iHeartRadio Country Stage)
1:00 PM – NTT INDYCAR Series Qualifying / Firestone Fast 6
2:45 PM – Danielle Bradbery (iHeartRadio Country Stage)
3:00 PM – Trans Am Race
3:45 PM – Megan Moroney (iHeartRadio Country Stage)
4:15 PM – SRO GT AMERICA QUALIFYING
4:35 PM – SRO GR CUP QUALIFYING
5:15 PM – NTT INDYCAR SERIES FINAL PRACTICE
6:30 PM– Stadium Super Trucks Race 1
6:45 PM – DJ Hish (Zyn Main Stage)
7:05 PM– FLO RIDA (Zyn Main Stage)
7:15 PM – SRO GR Cup Race 1
7:55 PM – SRO GT America Race 1
9:30 PM – Track/Gates Close
NTT INDYCAR SERIES Sunday, August 6
7:30 AM – Gates Open
8:00 AM – Exotic Car Show (Zyn Main Stage)
9:00 AM – Red Street Records Presents Jay DeMarcus, Jason Crabb, Consumed By Fire, Cade Thompson & Iveth Luna (The Fish Stage)
9:05 AM – INDY NXT Race
10:05 AM – NTT INDYCAR Series Pre-Race Ceremonies
10:15 AM – Mae Estes (iHeartRadio Country Stage)
11:30 AM– NTT INDYCAR Series Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
2:00 PM– Tim Dugger (iHeartRadio Country Stage)
2:30 PM – Stadium Super Trucks Race 2
3:20 PM – SRO GT America Race 2
4:10 PM– SRO GR Cup Race 2
6:00 PM – Track/Gates Close