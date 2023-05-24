The Erv Woolsey Company Signs Tyler Halverson

Canton, SD native Tyler Halverson amassed a loyal fanbase as an independent artist, his five song catalog reeling in over 20 million streams in less than two years, while garnering support from fellow artists Kylie Frey, Muscadine Bloodline and Parker McCollum, among others. His duet with Frey, “Your Bar Now,” caught the attention of legendary Nashville manager Erv Woolsey, who officially signed Halverson to his client roster.

“Tyler has a unique sound and perspective on storytelling that I really appreciate,” shares Owner Erv Woolsey. “I’m excited for what the future holds for this young man and the opportunity to work with him.”

“Tyler Halverson is a kind soul but a fierce Music Man,” adds Allen Mitchell, VP/new artist management. “His craft for songwriting and entertaining sets a standard that I’m fortunate to represent.”

Halverson most recently released “Her,” his major label debut on Atlantic Records, which also debuted as one of 20 country songs on the U.S. Spotify Velocity chart. Marked by dusty acoustic guitars, rustling harmonica and his own crooning vocals, the track’s comforting storytelling sets the stage for more new music due this summer.

Known for his different kind of cowboy tale with his self-described “Amerijuana Music,” bridging honest storytelling with songcraft inspired by country powerhouses Garth Brooks, George Strait and Hayes Carll, as much as Boyz II Men, Taking Back Sunday and The Used, Halverson recently toured with Muscadine Bloodline and will soon launch the first leg of a select amount of dates with Frey as part of their co-headlined, Your Bar Now tour. Later this year, Halverson will support McCollum on a string of arena dates.