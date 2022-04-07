The Grand Ole Opry Celebrates Merle Haggard

The Grand Ole Opry celebrated one of country music’s most influential artists, Merle Haggard, on the anniversary of both his birth and his death, on last night’s special Wednesday night Opry. Haggard was born on April 6, 1937 and passed away April 6, 2016.

The special Wednesday Night Opry featured performances by just a few of the countless artists who have been influenced by the legend including Suzy Bogguss, his son Marty Haggard, Cody Johnson, Joe Nichols, Eli Paperboy Reed, and ACM New Female Artist winner Lainey Wilson, among others. Artists performed Haggard classics as well as their own hits inspired by the Country Music Hall of Famer.

Highlights of tonight’s “Opry Salutes Merle Haggard” were filmed to air as a future Saturday night Opry Live on the Opry’s television broadcast home, Circle Network, Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Among others scheduled for upcoming Opry and Opry Country Classics shows are Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Steve Earle, Sara Evans, Gary LeVox, Oak Ridge Boys, Michael Ray, Connie Smith, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Clay Walker, Rhett Walker, Gene Watson, and more.