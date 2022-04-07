13th Annual Darius and Friends Set For June 6

Darius Rucker will return to the Ryman Auditorium on Monday, June 6 for his 13th Annual Darius and Friends concert benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. The event, which unofficially kicks off the week of CMA Fest in downtown Nashville and has raised more than $2.5 million to date, will feature an all-star roster of friends to be announced in the coming weeks.

CHECK FOR TICKETS HERE

“I can’t wait to be back at the Ryman with all of our friends from St. Jude,” shares the three-time GRAMMY Award winner. “This show is always a highlight of the year for me, because it not only raises funds for a very important cause, but it also allows me to bring together some of my best friends in Nashville for a fun night of incredible music.”

Rucker, who has always prioritized philanthropic work, made a commitment to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital nearly 15 years ago after taking an inspiring tour of the hospital. Through this meaningful experience, Rucker learned how St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Reflecting on his 2008 visit to the hospital to the Tennessean ahead of last year’s show, Rucker noted, “You see these kids who are sick, and they’re so happy to be there, because their caregivers are so loving and giving to them. And then you find out that nobody ever gets a bill. That blew me away. I was just like, ‘We’ll figure out some way to help you guys as much as I can.’”

Now, more than a decade later, that effort has become an annual tradition. Friends performing with Rucker in past years have included Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, John Daly, Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Ashley McBryde, A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Brad Paisley, Kenny Rogers and Tommy Thayer of KISS, among many others. The lineup for this year’s event will be announced soon.

Tickets to the 13th Annual Darius & Friends benefit concert start at $50 with VIP options up to $150, available via AXS.com. Pre-sale access begins tomorrow, April 6 at 10 a.m. CT, with tickets on sale to the general public this Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. CT.