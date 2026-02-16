The Caverns Make Prestigious Billboard List

The Caverns has been named to Billboard’s 2026 Top Music Venues list, earning distinction for what the publication calls “The Wow Factor.”

“Surrounded by rural Tennessee hills, The Caverns transform every concert into an elemental adventure,” Billboard noted in unveiling its annual list, which highlights 28 venues across the country that are shaping the live music experience today. Selections are based on a combination of editorial insight and performance data reported to Billboard Boxscore, placing The Caverns among an elite group of rooms artists actively seek out and fans travel miles to experience.

For longtime Nashville.com readers, the honor comes as no surprise.

Nestled in the hills of Grundy County, The Caverns has built a national reputation for its truly one-of-a-kind setting — hosting concerts deep inside a natural cave as well as under the stars at its outdoor amphitheater. The venue seamlessly pairs breathtaking surroundings with standout performances spanning rock, Americana, bluegrass, jam bands, and beyond.

From the moment fans walk down the hill and through the cave mouth, the experience feels different — immersive, intimate, and unforgettable.

“Wow is a word we often hear at The Caverns, from music lovers visiting The Caverns for the first time, walking down the hill through the cave mouth, to artists soaking in the subterranean space after their opening song,” said General Manager Joe Lurgio. “We’re grateful for this recognition from Billboard.”

The 2026 list spotlights venues that continue to elevate the concert experience for both artists and audiences. For The Caverns, it’s another milestone in a steady climb that has transformed a hidden Tennessee gem into a bucket-list destination for live music lovers.

And for those of us at Nashville.com, it remains one of our favorite places to catch a show — where the sound is powerful, the setting is magical, and every night truly delivers that “wow” factor.

