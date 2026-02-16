Jelly Roll To Receive Prestigious CRS Artist Humanitarian Award

Country Radio Seminar (CRS) is gearing up to bring the country music industry back together March 18–20, 2026, in Nashville for three packed days of insight, networking, and live music moments that help shape the future of country radio.

Presented by the Country Radio Broadcasters, CRS remains one of the format’s most important annual gatherings, created to foster the exchange of ideas, best practices, and business strategies within the country music community — with a sharp focus on radio.

CRB has also announced that Jelly Roll will receive the prestigious Artist Humanitarian Award during CRS 2026. The honor recognizes the triple Grammy-winning artist’s deeply personal and far-reaching commitment to addiction recovery, mental health advocacy, and community outreach — efforts that extend well beyond the stage.

Established in 1990, the Artist Humanitarian Award celebrates country artists whose philanthropic work has significantly elevated the causes they champion. Previous recipients include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Carrie Underwood, among others.

With just days remaining, this marks the final opportunity to register online for CRS 2026. After this week, registration will move exclusively on-site in Nashville.

Across three full days, CRS 2026 will once again feature the 6th Annual Digital Music Summit, offering a deep dive into the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the platforms influencing country music’s next chapter. Attendees can expect dynamic daily programming led by industry voices tackling current challenges and emerging opportunities, along with morning networking events designed to spark collaboration.

The agenda also includes daily label luncheons paired with live performances, Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley songwriter sessions, surprise pop-up sets from breakout talent, CRS Honors recognizing those who have made lasting contributions to country radio, the BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville Late Night Event on Thursday evening, and much more.

For country radio professionals and industry insiders alike, CRS 2026 promises to once again serve as a cornerstone event for connection, celebration, and forward momentum in Music City.

–Jerry Holthouse

