Rising Star Alex Miller Announces New Album, “More Country Than You”

Rising traditionalist Alex Miller is doubling down on his honky-tonk roots with the upcoming release of his new album, More Country Than You, arriving April 10th.

The 10-track collection finds Miller leaning confidently into the classic country sound that first put him on the map — heartfelt storytelling, steel guitar shine and plenty of boot-stomping energy.

The album kicks off with Miller’s take on “Too Much Fun,” the 1995 Top 5 hit made famous by the late Daryle Singletary. Miller breathes new life into the rowdy anthem of youthful mischief and camaraderie, bringing fresh fire to a ’90s favorite.

The title track, “More Country Than You,” turns into a playful duet with fellow rising star Emily Ann Roberts, as the two trade lines — and good-natured bragging rights — in a boot-scootin’ battle for country supremacy. Elsewhere, Miller digs deeper emotionally. “As Far As His Mem’ry Lets Her Go” delivers a long-lost tearjerker about how past heartbreak can stand in the way of new love, while “Just A Mom” offers a tender, piano-driven tribute to the women who quietly hold families together — inspired by his own mother.

On “The Byrd,” Miller teams up with country hitmaker Tracy Byrd for a high-energy duet that tips its hat to classic country pairings of the past while keeping one boot firmly planted in today’s sound. Meanwhile, “Why Does My Heart Ache” slows things down with a sweeping ballad that wrestles with the lingering sting of lost love.

Miller balances the heartbreak with humor on “Money Well Wasted,” a steel-laced romp about retail therapy gone country, and keeps the twang front and center on his current radio single “Secondhand Smoke,” a traditional-leaning track that underscores his commitment to the genre’s roots. “Memories And Gin” shimmers with fiddle and steel, further cementing Miller’s love of classic country textures.

The album closes with “The Ones That Take Me Home,” a heartfelt nod to the music and memories that shaped him — a love letter to country music and small-town beginnings.

More Country Than You was produced by industry veteran Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records and recorded in Ashland City, TN, featuring a lineup of top-tier Music City players.

Miller will hit the road in support of the new album, bringing his brand of honest, hard-working country to fans across the country this spring.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!