The Caverns Announce Big Mouth Bluegrass Festival

Just a short road trip away, the Caverns have announced the first ever Big Mouth Bluegrass Festival taking place on July 1st and 2nd, 2023. This 2-day camping festival will feature a lineup of award-winning artists, including Dan Tyminski Band, Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Lonesome River Band, Appalachian Road Show, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, The Grascals, Sister Sadie, The Cleverlys, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, Iron Horse, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Volunteer String Band, a special Sunday gospel brunch, festival emcee Blake Williams and surprise performances throughout the day from artist is residence will be Becky Buller.

In addition there will be open cave jam sessions, all-American cookout cuisine from multiple food trucks, guided cave tours, a massive firework display, campground pickin’, and more.

2-day tickets for Big Mouth Bluegrass Festival, which include free camping, start at only $79.50. Children under under 5 years old get in for free. Large vehicles, campers and RVs are also welcome.

The festival will also offer a variety of VIP packages for those looking to upgrade their experience, starting at $399. They also offer a Yurt Package and you can stay in their new on-site Yurt village for a glamping experience. Opt for the comforts of local hotel lodging with our popular Stay & Cave Packages including transportation to and from the venue. Both the Yurt Package and Stay & Cave Packages include premium seats, VIP Lounge Tent Access, merchandise, meal vouchers, and more.

Get tickets here.