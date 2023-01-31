Morgan Wallen Announces Third Album

Morgan Wallen took to social media earlier today to share official details about his third studio project, “One Thing At A Time,” set for release on Big Loud / Mercury / Republic worldwide on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Opening with confessional “Born With A Beer In My Hand” and closing with poignant “Dying Man,” Wallen takes the listener on a very personal journey throughout the project.

“This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows,” Wallen shares. “It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative and hip-hop. There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me. It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans.”

Showcasing his wide-ranging influences and creativity – he interpolated The Allman Brothers’ “Midnight Rider” – showcased on “Everything I Love,” a sample of Young Thug’s “Lifestyle” interpolated on “180 (Lifestyle),” collaborations with Eric Church on “Man Made A Bar,” HARDY on “In The Bible,” and “Cowgirls” with ERNEST, finishing with “Dying Man” (Codeine it got Elvis / Whiskey it got Hank / I always thought somethin’ like that / Might send me on my way), the prolific album runs the gambit.

“I just try to tell it how it is – the good, the bad, the love, the heartbreak. That’s all I know how to do,” says Wallen. “My hope is that this album makes my fans proud; makes ’em laugh, smirk, cry, and think – just like it did for me.”

Furthering the connection to his roots, Wallen’s sister, Ashlyne Wallen, sings harmony on “Outlook.” He recalls, “I grew up in church singing three-part harmonies with my two sisters. That’s how I learned to sing, so this was a full-circle moment for Ashlyne and me.” The cover art also holds family significance for Wallen – photographed at the home of his Mamaw (Grandmother) Boots, who is no longer with us. “My Mamaw Boots helped raise me. I had such a special bond with her, so I wanted to honor her with this new record.”

Three new songs off the album arrive tonight to start the countdown to One Thing At A Time; “Last Night,” “Everything I Love” and “I Wrote The Book.”

Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time track listing (songwriters listed in parentheses):

1. Born With A Beer In My Hand (Morgan Wallen, Zach Abend, Michael Hardy)

2. Last Night (John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak)

3. Everything I Love (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

Contains interpolation from “Midnight Rider” written by Gregg Allman, Robert Kim Payne

4. Man Made A Bar (Feat. Eric Church) (Rocky Block, Jordan Dozzi, Larry Fleet, Brett Tyler)

5. Devil Don’t Know (Travis Denning, Jared Mullins, Ben Stennis)

6. One Thing At A Time (Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen)

7. ’98 Braves (John Byron, Josh Miller, Travis Wood)

8. Ain’t That Some (Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Josh Miller, Blake Pendergrass)

9. I Wrote The Book (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Cameron Montgomery)

10. Tennessee Numbers (Jordan Minton, Blake Pendergrass, Travis Wood)

11. Hope That’s True (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

12. Whiskey Friends (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Jonathan Hoskins, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak)

13. Sunrise (John Byron, Blake Pendergrass)

14. Keith Whitley (Thomas Archer, Brad Clawson, Jared Mullins)

15. In The Bible (Feat. HARDY) (John Byron, Jeff Garrison, Jon Hall, Ben Johnson, Geoffrey Warburton)

16. You Proof (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

17. Thought You Should Know (Morgan Wallen, Nicolle Galyon, Miranda Lambert)

18. F150-50 (Jared Mullins, John Pierce, Ben Stennis)

19. Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby) (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak)

20. I Deserve A Drink (John Byron, Devin Dawson, Jacob Durrett, Hillary Lindsey)

21. Wine Into Water (John Byron, Matt Jenkins, Blake Pendergrass)

22. Me + All Your Reasons (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

23. Tennessee Fan (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Mark Holman)

24. Money On Me (Michael Lotten, Blake Pendergrass, Matt Roy)

25. Thinkin’ Bout Me (John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Ryan Vojtesak)

26. Single Than She Was (John Byron, Ben Johnson, Ryan Vojtesak)

27. Days That End In Why (John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Driver Williams)

28. Last Drive Down Main (Jerry Flowers, Ryan Hurd, Michael Lotten)

29. Me To Me (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

30. Don’t Think Jesus (Jessi Alexander, Mark Holman, Chase McGill)

31. 180 (Lifestyle) (Rocky Block, Ashley Gorley, Mark Holman, Blake Pendergrass, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

Contains interpolation from “Lifestyle” written by Arsenio Archer, London Holmes, Dequantes Lamar, Bryan Williams, Jeffery Williams

32. Had It (Rocky Block, Alex Eskeerdo Izquierdo, Ryan Vojtesak)

33. Cowgirls (feat. ERNEST) (Rocky Block, Ashley Gorley, James Maddocks, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

34. Good Girl Gone Missin’ (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, James Maddocks, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

35. Outlook (Morgan Wallen, Rodney Clawson, Jeff Hyde)

36. Dying Man (Ben Johnson, Blake Pendergrass, Josh Thompson)