Luke Bryan Releases 2023 Touring Plans

Luke Bryan announced his 2023 touring plans yesterday with the launch of the 36-city “Country On Tour” kicking off June 15 and it includes a stop here in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena on 08/12/2023. GET TICKETS HERE. Special guests throughout the tour include many of country music’s up and coming artists – Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock. Tickets on sale Friday, Feb 3 at 10am local time.

Throughout his career Luke has invested in new artists by inviting them to join him on tour. Through the years dozens of ones to watch have been a part of his trailblazing tours including Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Dylan Scott, Jon Langston, Little Big Town, Morgan Wallen, Lauren Alaina, Mitchell Tenpenny, Riley Green and many more. Cultivating and mentoring new talent is also the reason he loves judging on American Idol. He appreciates the journey and hard work it took to get him to where he is today, and he wants to open the door and lead the way by sharing his experiences as an artist and a businessman.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” shared Luke. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.

The tour is aptly named after Luke’s 30th #1 single, “Country On,” which hit the top spot on the country singles charts just before Christmas 2022 and helped him amass a career tally of 56 total weeks at #1.