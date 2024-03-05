Thats A Wrap For CRS 2024

Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2024 wrapped up on Wednesday, March 1, after three days of musical performances, informative panels, and engaging sessions. This year’s event was a success, with attendees enjoying a full-day Streaming Summit, with insightful panels and CRS anchor events such as the Amazon Music Presents: “Country Heat at CRS” showcase, Warner Music Nashville’s Luncheon, Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley, “Team UMG” at the Ryman, Big Machine Label Group’s Luncheon, BBR Music Group Decades Party, “Paddle Royale” Ping Pong Tournament, and the New Faces of Country Music Show and Dinner.

CRS will be back in 2025, taking place on Wednesday, February 19 through Friday, March 21. Registration for the event will open later this year.

CRS is the premier educational and networking event for country radio and music industry professionals, providing attendees with access to informative panels, numerous networking opportunities, prominent speakers, research presentations, and intimate performances from some of today’s biggest stars and emerging artists. Panels at CRS covered a wide range of relevant topics in the country radio industry, including social media and digital innovations, brand strategies, leadership skills, consumer research studies, the relationships and economics of the radio and record industries, and much more.

