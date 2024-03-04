Old Crow Medicine Show Announces 2024 Jubilee Tour

Old Crow Medicine Show has announced the 2024 Jubilee Tour in support of their GRAMMY-nominated album, which celebrates the group’s 25-year anniversary. Joined by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, OCMS founding member Willie Watson and The Del McCoury Band on select dates, the band’s nationwide trek includes a performance at Luck Reunion on March 14, as well as stops in Dallas, New York, Boston and much more throughout the year, wrapping up in December with a return to Nashville for their annual New Year’s Eve shows at the Ryman Auditorium. GET TICKETS HERE!

“25 years since we first journeyed across the continent with fiddles and banjos blazing, the unstoppable spirit of Old Crow remains,” says Ketch Secor. “Like every new year since the first, the guys and I are excited for another spin around the country. We’re grateful for the lifelong passionate love affair with our amazing audience and the incredible land we share. Come one, come all and join in our jubilee.”

The follow-up to Old Crow Medicine Show’s 2022 album Paint This Town, Jubilee was co-produced with Matt Ross-Spang and features special guests including Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, and Willie Watson, who recorded with the band for the first time in over 10 years on their single “Miles Away” (watch their recent performance above). The single spent nine weeks in the Top 10 at Americana Radio during an 18-week chart run.

