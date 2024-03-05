HunterGirl Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut

Over the weekend, Wheelhouse Records/19 Recordings’ HunterGirl made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry, invoking an impassioned, lively standing ovation from the packed-out Opry house – a bucket list wish she’s been dreaming of her whole life. For a glimpse into her debut, WATCH HERE.

“I have dreamed of playing at the Grand Ole Opry since I was a little girl,” says HunterGirl. “It was a full circle moment getting to step into the circle that night. Singing on that stage felt like becoming a part of something greater than myself.”

Additionally, Retired Army Lt. General Keith Huber along with Dr. Hilary Miller, Veterans Center Director, and Beverly Keel, Dean College of Media and Entertainment, from HunterGirl’s alma mater of Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), surprised her onstage with a customized blue flight jacket to celebrate her MTSU honorary professorship and everything she’s done for the university’s Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Center, as Charlie Daniels Jr. watched from the audience as she was honored for her vast contributions. Having first been connected to the center from her extensive work with veterans through Operation Song, Hunter continues to help veterans tell their stories through songs – a creative therapy she’s very passionate about coming from a military family.

After high school, HunterGirl moved to Nashville and immediately started playing gigs at Lower Broadway’s most famous venues including Tootsie’s, Rippy’s, Jason Aldean’s Bar, The Listening Room, and HonkyTonk Central, winning songwriting contests such as “Nash Next” and the prestigious “Nashville Songwriter Association International” in her spare time. Recently, she competed and placed second on the star-making competition series American Idol, where she delivered standout performances and won the hearts of millions across the country including Idol judge and Country superstar Luke Bryan who proclaimed her the “new age Miranda Lambert” and his “favorite female Country voice.”

