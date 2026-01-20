Aspiring songwriters and musicians will share their original songs on stage as Tennessee Songwriters Week qualifying rounds kick off Jan. 25-Feb. 7. More than 60 participating music venues, including cafes, listening rooms, lounges, breweries, distilleries, museums, hotels, historic theatres and bookshops will spotlight songwriters on stages across the Volunteer State – from small towns to vibrant cities.

Since its inception in 2019, Tennessee Songwriters Week supports music venues, provides songwriters with live performance opportunities, drives visitation and inspires travelers to experience the state’s musical stories, history and attractions. In 2026, the program, helmed by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, will celebrate more than 6,000 songwriters who have shared their original music on Tennessee stages.

Tennessee Songwriters Week spotlights emerging songwriters that craft stories and give music its soul, sharing the same stages of the music icons who came before them. Songs will be judged by quality of the song (original lyrics/melody and clear narrative) and performance (ability to understand lyrics and connection with the audience). Follow the journey of these songwriters and join the fun by following @tnvacation, #tnsongwritersweek and #tnsoundsperfect on social media.

Select songwriters who advance from the qualifying rounds will advance to one of seven showcases during Tennessee Songwriters Week:

Monday, February 23, 2026 – Hard Rock Cafe in Pigeon Forge

Monday, February 23, 2026 – The Reserve in Kingsport

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 – Lafayette’s Music Room in Memphis

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 – Barrelhouse Ballroom in Chattanooga

Thursday, February 26, 2026 – Franklin Theatre in Franklin

Friday, February 27, 2026 – Temple Theatre in Portland

Saturday, February 28, 2026 – The Bijou in Knoxville

The showcase events highlight seven distinct musical regions that have played a major role in the musical development of Tennessee across a diverse range of genres. One finalist from each showcase will be chosen to perform at Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Cafe during a private event in March. Each of the finalists will also receive additional prizes, including a one-year membership to Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI). View the 2026 Tennessee Songwriters Week Sweepstakes Official Rules.

