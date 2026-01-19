The Grand Ole Opry Celebrates Dolly’s 80th

The Grand Ole Opry rolled out the rhinestone carpet last Saturday, honoring Opry member and global icon Dolly Parton with its annual Opry Goes Dolly celebration at the Grand Ole Opry House. Now in its fourth year, the special show paid tribute to Parton’s upcoming 80th birthday by spotlighting songs from her powerhouse 1980s era alongside beloved gems from her unparalleled catalog. Parton turned 80 on yesterday, January 19.

The evening brought together an all-star lineup that included Opry members Vince Gill, Lainey Wilson, Rhonda Vincent, and Mark Wills, along with Sierra Hull and Elizabeth Nichols. Hit songwriter Trannie Anderson also marked a milestone moment, making her Grand Ole Opry debut during the celebration.

The night closed on an emotional high as Gill and Wilson teamed up for stirring renditions of Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” and the timeless “I Will Always Love You.”

Earlier this week, Parton released a newly reimagined version of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire, adding another layer of significance to the evening’s tribute.

In conjunction with Opry Goes Dolly, the Opry has partnered with Julien’s Auctions to offer fans a rare opportunity to own a piece of country music history while supporting the Opry Trust Fund. The online-only auction, now live through February 2, features a one-of-a-kind microphone stand signed by Parton herself. Designed in unmistakable Dolly fashion, the stand sparkles with rhinestones and butterflies and includes an autographed plaque. It was originally presented to Parton in 2025 during the Opry 100 celebration and comes with a framed photograph from her Grand Ole Opry induction at the Ryman Auditorium on January 4, 1969, captured by longtime Opry photographer Les Leverett.

Proceeds benefit the Opry Trust Fund, which provides financial assistance to full-time country music industry professionals facing emergency or catastrophic need. Since its founding, the fund has distributed more than $5.7 million.

