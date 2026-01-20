LISTEN: Dani Ivory’s “Anymore”

Nashville based Dani Ivory steps confidently into the spotlight with her new single, “Anymore,” a quietly powerful track that captures the moment when emotional clarity finally outweighs heartache.

Built around a sparse piano line and carried by Ivory’s unguarded vocal delivery, “Anymore” unfolds with restraint and intention. Folky, Americana-leaning guitar textures blend seamlessly with soul and pop elements, creating a warm, grounded sound that allows the song’s emotional weight to land without excess.

Lyrically, the track centers on reclaiming independence after mistaking control for love. Lines like “I’m not yours anymore” feel less like confrontation and more like resolution — a calm but firm line drawn in the sand. Rather than dramatizing the breakup, Ivory leans into honesty, letting lived-in emotion do the work.

Ivory describes the song as a reflection of waking up from emotional fog and choosing herself, even when the choice still hurts. That sense of release shows up in the song’s smallest moments — the freedom to exist without fear, expectation, or apology — turning heartbreak into empowerment.

While “Anymore” marks a defining moment in Ivory’s solo journey, she’s no newcomer. Her resume includes performing as a keyboardist and vocalist alongside Beyoncé, CeeLo Green, and Imagine Dragons, as well as touring the world with Vance Joy and appearing on stages from Coachella to the Super Bowl Halftime Show. With this release, Ivory steps forward with clarity, confidence, and a voice entirely her own.

