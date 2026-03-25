Tennessee Alliance for Kids Celebrates 10 Years

The Tennessee Alliance for Kids is marking a major milestone this spring, celebrating 10 years of impact with its signature fundraising event, Taste of Tennessee, set for Friday, May 1, 2026, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Barn at Sycamore Farms.

Bringing together the best of Tennessee’s culinary and music scenes, the evening promises a vibrant, community-focused experience. Guests can sample bites from local favorites including Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, Thai Esane, NY Pie, Boujee Bites and Boards, Kilwins and Southern Spoon Catering, alongside a wide selection of beverages from top regional breweries and distilleries.

Participating drink partners include Bearded Iris Brewing, Mill Creek Brewing Co., Leiper’s Fork Distillery, Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery, Corsair Distillery and Silverbelly Whiskey, among others, with additional vendors expected to be announced.

Live music will keep the energy going throughout the night, featuring performances from Parker Hastings and duo Jake & Shelby, while a high-energy benefit auction led by Tom Riles will offer guests the chance to support the cause in a meaningful way.

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit Tennessee Alliance for Kids’ mission to support children and families impacted by foster care, providing essential resources, comfort and long-term hope across the state.

Taste of Tennessee continues to grow as one of the region’s most impactful—and enjoyable—ways to give back, blending great food, live music and community spirit for a cause that truly matters.

Tickets for Taste of Tennessee are available now. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit:

http://tnallianceforkids.org/tasteoftn