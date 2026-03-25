CMAfest Reveals Artists Lineup at Free Outdoor Daytime Shows

Country Music fans will have even more to look forward to at this year’s CMA Fest presented by SoFi as the Country Music Association reveals the lineup of artists set to perform across the festival’s free outdoor daytime stages. Taking place June 4-7 in downtown Nashville, the world’s longest-running Country Music festival will once again bring together hundreds of artists and thousands of fans from around the globe for four days of unforgettable live music.

Taking the Chevy Riverfront Stage are Country hitmakers Ashley Cooke, Braxton Keith, Carter Faith, Charles Wesley Godwin, Chase Matthew, Chayce Beckham, Cooper Alan, Dasha, Drew Baldridge, Dylan Marlowe, ERNEST, Ian Munsick, Josh Ross, Kaitlin Butts, Kameron Marlowe, Lauren Alaina, Mackenzie Carpenter, Maddox Batson, Marcus King, Max McNown, Midland, Molly Tuttle, Nate Smith, Priscilla Block, RaeLynn, Redferrin, Russell Dickerson, Shane Smith & The Saints, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tigirlily Gold, Tucker Wetmore, Ty Myers, Tyler Braden, Vincent Mason and Waylon Wyatt.

The Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park is packed with performances from Angie K, Billy Dean, Blanco Brown, Canaan Smith, Cody Hibbard, Craig Campbell, Dave Fenley, Drake Milligan, Emily Ann Roberts, Erin Kinsey, Greylan James, The Jack Wharff Band, John Morgan, Kaylee Bell, Kaylee Rose, Kolby Cooper, Late Night Thoughts, Leanna Crawford, Melissa Etheridge, Noeline Hofmann, Pam Tillis, Pecos & the Rooftops, Shaylen, Travis Bolt, Travis Denning, Ty Herndon, Tyler Farr, Uncle Kracker, The War And Treaty and Willow Avalon.

The Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park features a stellar lineup with Adrien Nunez, Alana Springsteen, Ashland Craft, Austin Snell, Bellah Mae, Caylee Hammack, Chase McDaniel, Colt Ford, Dax, Drake White, Frankie Ballard, Graham Barham, Hannah McFarland, Jade Eagleson, Karley Scott Collins, Kelsey Hart, Lanie Gardner, Lauren Watkins, Mack Geiger, Madeline Merlo, Mae Estes, Maggie Antone, Mark Wills, Melanie Dyer, Neal McCoy, Owen Riegling, Shane Profitt, Sister Hazel, Tayler Holder, Walker Montgomery and Willie Jones.

Hitting the Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza are Abbey Cone, Alex Lambert, Alexandra Kay, Atlus, Ava Hall, Belle Frantz, Blake Proehl, Brad Cox, Bryan Andrews, Cassidy Daniels, Cody Lohden, Eli Winders, Elizabeth Nichols, Gareth, Jacob Hackworth, Jamie MacDonald, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Jenna Davis, John Foster, Julia Cole, Just Jayne, Kevin Powers, The Kruse Brothers, MaRynn Taylor, McCoy Moore, Myles Morgan, Preston Cooper, Scoot Teasley, Sophia Scott, Stella Lefty, Timmy McKeever, Trey Lewis, Tyce Delk, Tyler Nance, Wesko and Will Moseley.

New this year, the Wrangler Remix Stage inside Fan Alley will feature performances from Alli Walker, Aniston Pate, Ashley Kutcher, Benny G, BODHI, Bottomland, Brooke Lee, Carson Wallace, CECE, Chancey Williams, Chandler Walters, Clayton Mullen, Cole Goodwin, Dalton Davis, Emily Nenni, Gannon Fremin & CCREV, Hayden Blount, Hayden Coffman, Highway Home, Hogslop String Band, Jake Banfield, Jay Webb, Kat Luna, Lil Man J, Lily Meola, Matt Cooper, Payton Smith, ROME from Sublime with Rome, SKEEZ, Sons of Habit, Sterling Elza, Trey Pendley, Tyla Rodrigues and The Wilder Blue.